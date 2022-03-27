Gamethread: Wild vs. Avalanche (5:00 p.m.)

Just 24 hours after pulling off yet another come-from-behind win against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Minnesota Wild are facing the NHL’s top team in the Colorado Avalanche. It will be a very tough opponent regardless of the potential impact of fatigue, but at least the team didn’t have to travel for this one.
Tyson Jost and Nico Sturm are facing each other since their one-for-one swap in between these two clubs, as well.
Projected Wild lineup:
Kirill Kaprizov—Ryan Hartman—Mats Zuccarello
Kevin Fiala—Frederick Gaudreau—Matt Boldy
Jordan Greenway—Joel Eriksson Ek—Marcus Foligno
Brandon Duhaime—Tyson Jost—Nicolas Deslauriers
Jonas Brodin—Matt Dumba
Jacob Middleton—Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill—Alex Goligoski
Cam Talbot will get the start tonight since Marc-Andre Fleury got it yesterday.
Projected Avalanche lineup:
Valeri Nichushkin—Nathan MacKinnon—Mikko Rantanen
Andre Burakovsky—Nazem Kadri—J.T. Compher
Alex Newhook—Nico Sturm—Logan O’Connor
Andrew Cogliano—Darren Helm—Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Devon Toews—Cale Makar
Jack Johnson—Josh Manson
Kurtis MacDermid—Erik Johnson
Darcy Kuemper is probably going to be Colorado’s starter.
