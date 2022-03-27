Gamethread: Wild vs. Avalanche (5:00 p.m.)

Just 24 hours after pulling off yet another come-from-behind win against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Minnesota Wild are facing the NHL’s top team in the Colorado Avalanche. It will be a very tough opponent regardless of the potential impact of fatigue, but at least the team didn’t have to travel for this one.

Wild vs. Avalanche When: 5:00 p.m. CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: Bally Sports North Extra, BSWI, ALT, SN360

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Tyson Jost and Nico Sturm are facing each other since their one-for-one swap in between these two clubs, as well.

Projected Wild lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov—Ryan Hartman—Mats Zuccarello

Kevin Fiala—Frederick Gaudreau—Matt Boldy

Jordan Greenway—Joel Eriksson Ek—Marcus Foligno

Brandon Duhaime—Tyson Jost—Nicolas Deslauriers

Jonas Brodin—Matt Dumba

Jacob Middleton—Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill—Alex Goligoski

Cam Talbot will get the start tonight since Marc-Andre Fleury got it yesterday.

Projected Avalanche lineup:

Valeri Nichushkin—Nathan MacKinnon—Mikko Rantanen

Andre Burakovsky—Nazem Kadri—J.T. Compher

Alex Newhook—Nico Sturm—Logan O’Connor

Andrew Cogliano—Darren Helm—Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Devon Toews—Cale Makar

Jack Johnson—Josh Manson

Kurtis MacDermid—Erik Johnson

Darcy Kuemper is probably going to be Colorado’s starter.

