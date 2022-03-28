 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wilderness Walk: Fiala knows Wild can beat anyone

By Thomas P. Williams
  • The Minnesota Wild had an insane comeback win against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday and winger Kevin Fiala — who scored the game-winner — now has the confidence that this team can beat anyone on any night.
  • Speaking of that win: In case you missed the terrific game against the divisional rivals, we have you covered. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Cam Talbot has one his last seven games, and Marc-Andre Fleury is now here; can a tandem of the two somewhat reliable netminders work in the playoffs? [10K Rinks]
  • Minnesota’s best-case scenario in the first round is a matchup against the St. Louis Blues. [10K Rinks]

