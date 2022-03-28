Wilderness Walk: Fiala knows Wild can beat anyone

That’s Wild
- The Minnesota Wild had an insane comeback win against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday and winger Kevin Fiala — who scored the game-winner — now has the confidence that this team can beat anyone on any night.
OT hero Kevin Fiala on the signature victory over the Avs: “If you want to get to the Stanley Cup Finals, we’re going to have to go through them. We don’t care how many points they have. We know we can beat anyone.” #mnwild— Brian Murphy (@murphmedia_) March 28, 2022
- Speaking of that win: In case you missed the terrific game against the divisional rivals, we have you covered. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Cam Talbot has one his last seven games, and Marc-Andre Fleury is now here; can a tandem of the two somewhat reliable netminders work in the playoffs? [10K Rinks]
- Minnesota’s best-case scenario in the first round is a matchup against the St. Louis Blues. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe is not happy with William Nylander’s play as of late: “Things have been piling up” [Sportsnet]
- Zoom Zoom Roope Hintz [Defector]
- Mo Seider has taken the Calder Trophy lead from Detroit Red Wings teammate Lucas Raymond. [Winging It In Motown]
Loading comments...