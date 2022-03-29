Wilderness Walk: Talbot just keeps on winning

That’s Wild
- Minnesota Wild netminder Cam Talbot had to make sure his head wasn’t getting too big after he won his seventh consecutive game on Sunday. “I’m just a small piece of the puzzle, and I’m just going out there trying to give us a chance to win.” [StarTribune]
- Speaking of Talbot, he was also named the NHL’s First Star of the Week. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Kirill Kaprizov wants the world to know that this Wild team isn’t just him and a bunch of plugs; it is a full team effort to get each win and that they will stand up for each other because it’s expected. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Tyson Jost needs a chance to show off his offensive game. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- The Philadelphia Flyers are bad and when you look at their record and goal differential, not many teams that are this poor recover fully and end up improving enough to make the playoffs, like GM Chuck Fletcher hopes this team does. [Broad Street Hockey]
- The Ottawa Senators signed top prospect Jake Sanderson to his rookie deal. [Silver Seven Sens]
