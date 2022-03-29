 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wilderness Walk: Talbot just keeps on winning

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
/ new
NHL: MAR 27 Avalanche at Wild

That’s Wild

  • Minnesota Wild netminder Cam Talbot had to make sure his head wasn’t getting too big after he won his seventh consecutive game on Sunday. “I’m just a small piece of the puzzle, and I’m just going out there trying to give us a chance to win.” [StarTribune]
  • Speaking of Talbot, he was also named the NHL’s First Star of the Week. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Kirill Kaprizov wants the world to know that this Wild team isn’t just him and a bunch of plugs; it is a full team effort to get each win and that they will stand up for each other because it’s expected. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Tyson Jost needs a chance to show off his offensive game. [10K Rinks]

Off the trail...

More From Hockey Wilderness

Loading comments...