Wild sign prospect Sam Hentges to two-year ELC

With the NCAA season wrapped up, it’s time for the Minnesota Wild to tidy up any business they have with their unsigned-draft picks ending their college careers. They’ve been forced to move on from some; others are getting their business dealt with as soon as possible, as for the 22-year-old forward prospect, Sam Hentges.

The two-year, $925,000 contract begins next season, and there’s been no mention of whether he may join the Wild’s AHL affiliate in Iowa for the remainder of this year on an ATO (amateur tryout) contract.

The 6’ 0”, 174-pound forward was a 7th-round, 210th-overall selection by the organization in the 2018 draft and recently saw some international play with the American Olympic team that finished outside the podium at the 2022 Bejing Winter Olympics.

Hentges spent all four years of his NCAA career with St. Cloud State University, amassing 37 goals and 46 assists in 114 games. A native of New Brighton, Minnesota, Hentges has outperformed his draft position, leading the St. Cloud State Huskies in GWG, tied for second in powerplay goals and third in goals this season.

It will be interesting to see where he might fit in the future lineup, but it’s just another tidy little bit of business from GM Bill Guerin and the front office.