Gamethread: Wild vs. Flyers (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are hosting a team that is just downright awful in the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. In the middle of their current win streak of six consecutive games, this might just prove to be an opportunity to take full advantage of and pummel an opponent that is down on their luck.

Wild vs. Flyers When: 7:00 p.m.

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: BSN, BSWIX, NBCSP+

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Should we expect something like five goals? Six goals? Maybe seven? Should we go for it and say eight goals with a Kirill Kaprizov hat trick? I wouldn’t want to get too ahead of ourselves, but one of the only bright spots on this Flyers team is out of the lineup, as goaltender Carter Hart is taking a night off and Martin Jones is in between the pipes to replace him.

Oof.

Oh, and it’s Pride Night!

Projected Wild lineup:

Kaprizov - Hartman - Zuccarello

Boldy - Gaudreau - Fiala

Greenway - Eriksson Ek - Foligno

|Duhaime - Jost - Deslauriers

Middleton - Spurgeon

Brodin - Dumba

Merrill - Kulikov

Marc-Andre Fleury will make his second start in a Wild sweater.

