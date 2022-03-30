Wilderness Walk: Nic Deslauriers Forever

That’s Wild
- Yeah, yeah, yeah. The Minnesota Wild beat the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday by a score of 4-1, but what really was the most important part of the game was Nicolas Deslauriers and Nick Seeler just going at it in one of the best fights of the season.
Deslauriers and Seeler go at it in an All-Star bout. pic.twitter.com/dBiyueQNgj— Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) March 30, 2022
seriously. what a FIGHT. pic.twitter.com/9GwkTMkQCD— Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) March 30, 2022
He’s the perfect hockey player.
- Speaking of the win, if you missed any of the very good goals or saves, we have you covered in the recap. [Hockey Wilderness]
- The Wild inked one of their college prospects yesterday, signing forward Sam Hentges to an entry-level contract that starts next season. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Another transaction: Minnesota is close to extending defenseman Alex Goligoski for two more years, creating a bit of a logjam on the blue line. [Hockey Wilderness]
- The Wild aren’t going all-in without Marco Rossi on the roster. [10K Rinks]
- Tyson Jost is getting settled in with his new team in Minnesota, getting a fresh new start after the whirlwind of the trade deadline week. [The Athletic]
Off the trail...
- Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melynk passed away on Monday and he leaves a complicated legacy. [The Athletic]
- The World Cup of Hockey in 2024 will just be countries competing against each other, no more Team North America or Team Europe.
Bill Daly says the next World Cup of Hockey in 2024 won’t have a Team North America youngsters team nor a Team Europe. The event will go back to a traditional field. Countries only.— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 29, 2022
