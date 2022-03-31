Wilderness Walk: Thank goodness Marcus Foligno is fine

That’s Wild
- During Tuesday’s win over the Philadelphia Flyers, Minnesota Wild winger Marcus Foligno collided with Owen Tippett and appeared to be in some discomfort heading to the bench. Everyone’s hearts suddenly stopped in panic that the Wild will be losing the key forward for another stretch of time, but fear no longer, head coach Dean Evason made it clear that he’s fine.
wild say he's fine https://t.co/IrRtNYQBxG— Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) March 30, 2022
- The Wild have always been an attractive option for local college free agents, so when they’re suddenly a good team, it makes sense to be in the running for the top-tier free agents that are from here. According to some reports, the Wild is one of just two teams that are considered the frontrunners to sign University of Minnesota captain and center Ben Meyers. [Hockey Wilderness]
- The Gophers and the Mavericks are facing off in the Frozen Four next week, and it might feature some future Wild players. [10K Rinks]
- A local kid made his NHL debut against the Wild and on a bench with former Minnesota coach Mike Yeo. [Pioneer Press]
Off the trail...
- Why keeping draft picks could be just as risky as trading them. [Daily Faceoff]
- The GMs are meeting down in Florida and they have agreed to continue talking about the cap counting in the playoffs, no-trade lists, and other things. [The Athletic]
- The game between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs the other night has us fiending for another first-round matchup between the bitter rivals. Please. [Defector]
- For the Montreal Canadiens, this is what development looks like. [Eyes on the Prize]
- What goal differential can tell us about the standings and other team’s playoff hopes. [Sportsnet]
