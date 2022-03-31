Gamethread: Wild vs. Penguins (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins for the first time in a very long time. So long in fact that this will is just the first opportunity that Jason Zucker has had to return to the place where he called home for so long since being traded away over two years ago.
It might be a little weird and a little off-putting after all these years, but at least he’s on a team that needs him badly.
The Penguins are a mystery and the Wild are piping hot having won their last seven games, so let’s make it eight.
Projected lineup:
Kirill Kaprizov—Ryan Hartman—Mats Zuccarello
Kevin Fiala—Frederick Gaudreau—Matt Boldy
Jordan Greenway—Joel Eriksson Ek—Marcus Foligno
Brandon Duhaime—Tyson Jost—Nicolas Deslauriers
Jonas Brodin—Matt Dumba
Jacob Middleton—Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill—Dmitry Kulikov
Cam Talbot is starting in net and that might just be because Marc-Andre Fleury just despises facing his old team and the club where he earned his three Stanley Cup rings.
