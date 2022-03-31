Gamethread: Wild vs. Penguins (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins for the first time in a very long time. So long in fact that this will is just the first opportunity that Jason Zucker has had to return to the place where he called home for so long since being traded away over two years ago.

Wild vs. Penguins When: 7:00 p.m.

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: BSN, BSWIX, ATTSN-PT

Radio: KFAN 100.3

It might be a little weird and a little off-putting after all these years, but at least he’s on a team that needs him badly.

The Penguins are a mystery and the Wild are piping hot having won their last seven games, so let’s make it eight.

Projected lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov—Ryan Hartman—Mats Zuccarello

Kevin Fiala—Frederick Gaudreau—Matt Boldy

Jordan Greenway—Joel Eriksson Ek—Marcus Foligno

Brandon Duhaime—Tyson Jost—Nicolas Deslauriers

Jonas Brodin—Matt Dumba

Jacob Middleton—Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill—Dmitry Kulikov

Cam Talbot is starting in net and that might just be because Marc-Andre Fleury just despises facing his old team and the club where he earned his three Stanley Cup rings.

