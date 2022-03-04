Gamethread: Wild at Sabres (6:00 p.m.)

After defeating the Philadelphia Flyers in a nightmare of a comeback win — that only really left us feeling more concerned about this team’s ability to win in the postseason — the Minnesota Wild are visiting the Buffalo Sabres.
All we ask for is a game that doesn’t give us heart palpitations. In Philadelphia, it was simply too close. Back-and-forth leads against a team that is one of the worst in the league isn’t a great look, so with the same level of team up against Minnesota yet again, if they can walk all over them, it would make us feel much better.
Projected lineup:
Kaprizov - Hartman - Zuccarello
Fiala - Gaudreau - Boldy
Duhaime - Eriksson Ek - Foligno
Dewar - Sturm - Bjugstad
Goligoski - Spurgeon
Brodin - Kulikov
Merrill - Addison
Kaapo Kahkonen is the projected starter, but who truly knows?
Let’s get it going and eat some wings.
