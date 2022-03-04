Gamethread: Wild at Sabres (6:00 p.m.)

After defeating the Philadelphia Flyers in a nightmare of a comeback win — that only really left us feeling more concerned about this team’s ability to win in the postseason — the Minnesota Wild are visiting the Buffalo Sabres.

Wild at Sabres When: 6:00 p.m. CT Where: KeyBank Center TV: Bally Sports North Radio: KFAN 100.3

All we ask for is a game that doesn’t give us heart palpitations. In Philadelphia, it was simply too close. Back-and-forth leads against a team that is one of the worst in the league isn’t a great look, so with the same level of team up against Minnesota yet again, if they can walk all over them, it would make us feel much better.

Projected lineup:

Kaprizov - Hartman - Zuccarello

Fiala - Gaudreau - Boldy

Duhaime - Eriksson Ek - Foligno

Dewar - Sturm - Bjugstad

Goligoski - Spurgeon

Brodin - Kulikov

Merrill - Addison

Kaapo Kahkonen is the projected starter, but who truly knows?

Let’s get it going and eat some wings.