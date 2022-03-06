Gamethread: Wild vs. Stars (3:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild host the Dallas Stars this afternoon in which should be a telling game for our favorite hockey club.

Wild vs. Stars When: 3:00 p.m. CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: TNT, Sportsnet

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Dallas is just two points behind Minnesota currently (the Wild have a game in-hand still, so take that as you will) and if the visitors are able to earn the full two points, could see themselves suddenly jet themselves up in a suddenly tight race below the two top spots in the Central division.

Matt Dumba is making his return to the blue line, but winger Jordan Greenway is still out. It is still unconfirmed if Mats Zuccarello is making his way back after missing the game in Buffalo on Friday, but head coach Dean Evason did say it was just that he was “banged up.”

Projected Wild lineup:

Kaprizov - Hartman - Zuccarello

Fiala - Gaudreau - Boldy

Duhaime - Eriksson Ek - Foligno

Dewar - Sturm - Bjugstad

Goligoski - Spurgeon

Brodin - Dumba

Merrill - Kulikov

Cam Talbot is your projected starter, but who the hell knows anymore?

Join us down below during the game!