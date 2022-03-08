Wilderness Walk: Wild interested in Shea Weber’s contract?

That’s Wild
- The Athletic’s Michael Russo has been fairly quiet and uncertain what exactly the Minnesota Wild and GM Bill Guerin will be doing before the March 21 trade deadline, but one idea he thought of was the team acquiring the contract of Shea Weber from the Montreal Canadiens. The Habs captain is (probably) never playing in the NHL again, and by acquiring the remaining four years of his deal, the Wild will garner some extra cap space by having it on Long-Term Injured Reserve. Don’t ask me how exactly the math works. [The Athletic]
- One other piece that might be on the move is Wild prospect Jack McBain, if the pending college free agent and powerful goal-scoring center does not want to sign in Minnesota. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Marco Rossi still has work to do in Iowa. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- The trade talk surrounding Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux is heating up and one young player they might be targeting is Florida Panthers’ Owen Tippett. [Broad Street Hockey]
- If the Anaheim Ducks are selling, Rickard Rakell could be an interesting option for a lot of contenders. [NBC Sports]
