Gamethread: Wild vs. Rangers (7:00 p.m.)

Oh dang, the Minnesota Wild suck ass right now. Wait, and they have to face the New York Rangers, a team that is doing very well and scoring loads and loads of goals? Why!

Wild vs. Rangers When: 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: BSN, BSWIX, MSG

Radio: KFAN 100.3

The two games against the Philadelphia Flyers and Buffalo Sabres were opportunities to get back on track and play some typical two-way Wild hockey. Now, with barely scraping by with half the available points and a beatdown provided by the Dallas Stars, they’re facing an even better team than all three. Knowing hockey and knowing them, they might win tonight for some unknown reason.

Projected lineup:

Kaprizov - Hartman - Zuccarello

Boldy - Gaudreau - Fiala

Greenway - Eriksson Ek - Foligno

Duhaime - Sturm - Bjugstad

Goligoski - Spurgeon

Brodin - Dumba

Merrill - Kulikov

Talbot will be getting the start and will be facing not Igor Shesterkin on the other side of the ice, but Alexandar Georgiev instead.

