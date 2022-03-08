Gamethread: Wild vs. Rangers (7:00 p.m.)

Oh dang, the Minnesota Wild suck ass right now. Wait, and they have to face the New York Rangers, a team that is doing very well and scoring loads and loads of goals? Why!
The two games against the Philadelphia Flyers and Buffalo Sabres were opportunities to get back on track and play some typical two-way Wild hockey. Now, with barely scraping by with half the available points and a beatdown provided by the Dallas Stars, they’re facing an even better team than all three. Knowing hockey and knowing them, they might win tonight for some unknown reason.
Projected lineup:
Kaprizov - Hartman - Zuccarello
Boldy - Gaudreau - Fiala
Greenway - Eriksson Ek - Foligno
Duhaime - Sturm - Bjugstad
Goligoski - Spurgeon
Brodin - Dumba
Merrill - Kulikov
Talbot will be getting the start and will be facing not Igor Shesterkin on the other side of the ice, but Alexandar Georgiev instead.
