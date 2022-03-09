Wilderness Walk: Guerin still believes in this team

That’s Wild
- Less than two weeks before the NHL Trade Deadline on March 21 and Daily Faceoff’s Scott Burnside sat down with Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin to talk about his approach. One key thing to note: Guerin appears to still be confident in this group, despite the recent and intense slide, and doesn’t believe they can simply trade themselves out of this performance. [Daily Faceoff]
- It’s the prospect report! Nick Swaney is doing some cool things in Iowa and Marat Khusnutdinov is lighting up the KHL playoffs. [Hockey Wilderness]
- The Wild have the assets to do some winning moves at the trade deadline. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- Oh, wow! The Seattle Kraken have signed Jared McCann to a five-year extension that comes with a cap hit of $5-million. [Davy Jones Locker Room]
- The Anaheim Ducks are going to be mighty interesting around the trade deadline, and GM Pat Verbeek is set to talk to a lot of teams about his pending free agents.
ANA GM Pat Verbeek has notified teams he is willing to gauge the market on his free agents. It doesn’t necessarily mean one (or all) will be traded, but he is doing his due diligence.— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 8, 2022
