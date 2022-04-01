Wilderness Walk: Major injury update

That’s Wild

During the Minnesota Wild’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, there were hard hits, desperate blocks, and an overall effort that saw them force a loser point after going down by two goals. Trying that hard forces some injuries to happen, as defenseman Jon Merrill, forward Matt Boldy, and Jacob Middleton appeared to get different levels of injured during the game.

Head coach Dean Evason provided us with an update after the game.

Jon Merrill won’t come on the road trip, so he suffered a significant upper body injury blocking Matheson’s shot. Boldy upper body is being evaluated. Evason says Middleton is fine — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) April 1, 2022

First, the good news is Middleton is all right to continue playing as the Wild head on a four-game road trip. Boldy’s upper-body injury will be further evaluated. But when it comes to Merrill, he will not make the road trip, meaning he will miss at least the next four games. Luckily, Minnesota already have Alex Goligoski waiting in the wings and Jordie Benn still on the roster to serve as an extra blueliner on the road trip. Still a lot of hurt.

