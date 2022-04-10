Gamethread: Wild vs. Kings (4:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are lacing up against the Los Angeles Kings in a late afternoon game that doesn’t hold too much value in the standings, but at least we might see history.
Kirill Kaprizov is just two goals away from scoring the most goals in a single season out of anyone that has worn a Wild sweater. Sitting at 41, he needs to pass Marian Gaborik and Eric Staal to earn this title. And it helps that he’s been on a tear recently. In the name games since March 24, Kaprizov has scored nine goals. Just a level of production beyond anyone expected this late in the regular season. It’s going be a fun one.
Projected lineup:
Kirill Kaprizov—Ryan Hartman—Mats Zuccarello
Matt Boldy—Frederick Gaudreau/Tyson Jost??—Kevin Fiala
Jordan Greenway—Joel Eriksson Ek—Marcus Foligno
Brandon Duhaime—Jost/Gaudreau—Deslauriers/Bjugstad
Jake Middleton—Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin—Dmitry Kulikov
Jordie Benn—Alex Goligoski
