Gamethread: Wild vs. Kings (4:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are lacing up against the Los Angeles Kings in a late afternoon game that doesn’t hold too much value in the standings, but at least we might see history.

Wild vs. Kings When: 4:00 p.m. CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: BSNX, BSWIX, KCOP-13

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Kirill Kaprizov is just two goals away from scoring the most goals in a single season out of anyone that has worn a Wild sweater. Sitting at 41, he needs to pass Marian Gaborik and Eric Staal to earn this title. And it helps that he’s been on a tear recently. In the name games since March 24, Kaprizov has scored nine goals. Just a level of production beyond anyone expected this late in the regular season. It’s going be a fun one.

Projected lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov—Ryan Hartman—Mats Zuccarello

Matt Boldy—Frederick Gaudreau/Tyson Jost??—Kevin Fiala

Jordan Greenway—Joel Eriksson Ek—Marcus Foligno

Brandon Duhaime—Jost/Gaudreau—Deslauriers/Bjugstad

Jake Middleton—Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin—Dmitry Kulikov

Jordie Benn—Alex Goligoski

