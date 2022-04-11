Wilderness Walk: Duhaime kicked some ass

That’s Wild
- The Minnesota Wild won an insane game against the Los Angeles Kings last night, and one of the highlights was Brandon Duhaime just kicking Brendan Lemieux’s ass in the middle of that comeback win.
BIG DEW just casually beating Lemieux's ass while holding his glove pic.twitter.com/VzGB0FiQFW— Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) April 10, 2022
- Oh yeah, the actual hockey game. It was really good and showed some weaknesses and some strengths, as they scored six unanswered goals to win 6-3. [Hockey Wilderness]
- We all have our preferences for first-round matchups, so we went ahead and ranked them. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Tyson Jost showed a lot of offensive skill when Matt Boldy was out with injury, so it would be cool to keep on doing that. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
