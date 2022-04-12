Wilderness Walk: Is McKay a longshot?

That’s Wild
- While it was almost a foregone conclusion that Matt Dumba would be leaving the Minnesota Wild in the near future, he’s certainly making his case to be one of the long-term solutions. walk
Off the trail...
- Vitali Kravtsov has been in trade rumors for about forever now and the former ninth-overall pick is still killing defenses overseas in the KHL. Should he help the New York Rangers or has that relationship been torn and he will be on a new team? We’ll see, I guess; but he’s good. [Blueshirt Banter]
- Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended for dealing a cross-check directly into the face of Nashville Predators blueliner Mark Borowiecki. [Pensburgh]
- The Los Angeles Kings announced that defenseman Drew Doughty will be out for the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs, seeking a return to full health next season. [LA Kings]
- Why a Hobey Baker winner might still be considered a longshot to make the NHL. [Daily Faceoff]
