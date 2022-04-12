Gamethread: Wild vs. Oilers (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are going to get a good tune-up game against the top-heavy offense of the Edmonton Oilers.

Wild vs. Oilers When: 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: BSNX, BSWIX, SNW

Radio: KFAN 100.3

With the GREEF Line fully in-tact and the duo of Jake Middleton and Jared Spurgeon in fine form, it will be a job for them to suppress Connor McDavid and whoever gets to play with the speedster.

Jon Merrill will miss his sixth game and Matt Dumba is still out with an injury. Nicolas Deslauriers is also still out.

Projected lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov—Ryan Hartman—Mats Zuccarello

Kevin Fiala—Frederick Gaudreau—Matt Boldy

Jordan Greenway—Joel Eriksson Ek—Marcus Foligno

Brandon Duhaime—Tyson Jost—Nick Bjugstad

Jake Middleton—Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin—Dmitry Kulikov

Jordie Benn—Alex Goligoski

Cam Talbot will get the start, as the Wild just keep on rotating between their two experienced starters. You have to feel that they are just pushing the eventual controversy down the road at this point. They have each other’s number and they both are giving them a chance to win right now.

