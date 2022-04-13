Wilderness Walk: Ryan Hartman innocent

That’s Wild
- Last night against the Edmonton Oilers, our favorite Minnesota Wild player of the game, Ryan Hartman, skated in to hastily defend linemate Kirill Kaprizov against Evander Kane, and even if they couldn’t successfully and cleanly drop the gloves, he proceeded to repeatedly yell “fuck you” and flipped him off as they were carried off the ice to serve their game misconducts. What a series of events.
yamamoto starts it all by cross-checking kaprizov outside the play, then noted garbage human evander kane shows up to play tough guy pic.twitter.com/4SCGobAmhT— Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) April 13, 2022
ryan hartman forever pic.twitter.com/zTLA3i6ZHg— thomas williams (@nosalaryretaind) April 13, 2022
- Good vibes are fueling this post-deadline streak of wins. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
