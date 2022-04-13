Hartman fined $4,250 for flipping Kane off

After Tuesday’s 5-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers, Minnesota Wild center Ryan Hartman said that any incoming fine for giving Evander Kane a middle finger after they were separated by officials, will be “well worth it.”

And he got what he was expecting. Announced by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Wednesday morning, Hartman has been fined $4,250, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for Unsportsmanlike Conduct; or “giving him the bird.”

Minnesota’s Ryan Hartman has been fined $4,250, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Unsportsmanlike Conduct during last night’s game against Edmonton. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 13, 2022

The incident came after the Wild center was heavily involved in a post-whistle scrum with Kane, as each team traded shots at each other that eventually led to heavy blows of pushing and shoving and linesmen attempting to pull apart the mass of hockey players.

evander kane stands up for linemate kailer yamamoto, and everything breaks loose. pic.twitter.com/oW2xB4z1Dc — zach laing (@zjlaing) April 13, 2022

This is just the second infraction the Wild have had against them for something happening on the ice. Marcus Foligno was suspended for two games last month.