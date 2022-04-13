 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Hartman fined $4,250 for flipping Kane off

It was “well worth it.”

By Thomas P. Williams
NHL: APR 12 Oilers at Wild

After Tuesday’s 5-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers, Minnesota Wild center Ryan Hartman said that any incoming fine for giving Evander Kane a middle finger after they were separated by officials, will be “well worth it.”

And he got what he was expecting. Announced by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Wednesday morning, Hartman has been fined $4,250, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for Unsportsmanlike Conduct; or “giving him the bird.”

The incident came after the Wild center was heavily involved in a post-whistle scrum with Kane, as each team traded shots at each other that eventually led to heavy blows of pushing and shoving and linesmen attempting to pull apart the mass of hockey players.

This is just the second infraction the Wild have had against them for something happening on the ice. Marcus Foligno was suspended for two games last month.

