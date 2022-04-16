Gamethread: Wild at Blues (2:00 p.m.)

The regular season is certainly not the same as the playoffs and sometimes a team that sweeps the season series, gets absolutely killed by the same opponent in a playoff series. But saying that, this is going to be a game played with the same intensity as a first-round matchup and it is going to be a bloodbath.

Wild at Blues When: 2:00 p.m. CT

Where: Enterprise Center

TV: ABC

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Both teams have things to prove — the St. Louis Blues wanting to ensure that they have the dominance in the regular season, and the Minnesota Wild to brush some of those previous losses away and put up a win in their final meeting.

Projected lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov—Ryan Hartman—Mats Zuccarello

Kevin Fiala—Frederick Gaudreau—Matt Boldy

Tyson Jost—Joel Eriksson Ek—Marcus Foligno

Brandon Duhaime—Nick Bjugstad—Nicolas Deslauriers

Jake Middleton—Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin—Dmitry Kulikov

Jordie Benn—Alex Goligoski

At the time of writing this, a goaltender has not been confirmed, but we would have to imagine that Cam Talbot is getting the first half of this back-to-back since Marc-Andre Fleury was in between the pipes in Dallas.

