Gamethread: Wild vs. Sharks (4:00 p.m.)

About 24 hours after getting in a punching match with the St. Louis Blues and ultimately coming up short after an incredible effort, the Minnesota Wild are hosting the San Jose Sharks for a little bit of a tune-up.

Wild vs. Sharks When: 5:00 p.m.

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: BSN, BSWI, NBCSCA

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Tyson Jost will be missing this one after getting some bruises, so Connor Dewar will be playing in his place. And all of Jon Merrill, Jordan Greenway, and Matt Dumba are still missing from the lineup with their respective injuries. Certainly a significant blow to the physicality of this team, so we shouldn’t take these results too hard just in case they come out pointless.

But! The Wild have an opportunity to clinch a playoff spot tonight and all they need to do is get one single point out of the Sharks to officially make the post-season.

Projected lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov—Ryan Hartman—Mats Zuccarello

Kevin Fiala—Frederick Gaudreau—Matt Boldy

Connor Dewar—Joel Eriksson Ek—Marcus Foligno

Brandon Duhaime—Nick Bjugstad—Nicolas Deslauriers

Jake Middleton—Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin—Dmitry Kulikov

Jordie Benn—Alex Goligoski

Marc-Andre Fleury will be in net as they continue their rotation between the two netminders.

