All of Kirill Kaprizov’s 43 record-breaking goals in order

The Minnesota Wild are playoffs-bound for the ninth time in their last 10 seasons and there is one massive contribution that cannot go unnoticed: Kirill Kaprizov breaking the franchise record for most goals scored in a single season.

It’s not even the end, and he’s already hit that 43-goal mark, something that has never been done before for this club, and he is putting defenders in a proverbial headlock as he makes his way down the wing every single night.

Let’s just look back and gasp and remain in awe at what Kaprizov has been able to do this season by putting the puck in the back of the net.

1 — Nov. 2 vs. Senators

what a move by fiala to keep the puck on the rush. should be noted that fiala was out there for an EXTRA long shift pic.twitter.com/RnsDfSotfT — Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) November 3, 2021

2 — Nov. 6 vs. Penguins

the good news is kaprizov scored again. the bad news is wild trail 2-1 after one pic.twitter.com/8el9HOt7yQ — Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) November 6, 2021

3 — Nov. 10 vs. Coyotes

Kaprizov gets a hilarious goal after him and Zuccarello just play around behind the net on the PP. 5-1 MIN. pic.twitter.com/j745RfXh0A — Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) November 11, 2021

4 — Nov. 18 vs. Stars

5 — Nov. 20 vs. Panthers

KIRILL!! Cuts the lead to one early in the 3rd. pic.twitter.com/qUrphq4koE — Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) November 21, 2021

6 — Nov. 26 vs.Jets

KIRILL!! Hartman check, Fiala pass, Kaprizov one-timer. It's 7-1 lmao. pic.twitter.com/Vy3SQXU9rY — Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) November 26, 2021

7 — Nov. 30 vs. Coyotes

kaprizov takes a wild shot from the point and it gets past wedgewood. could be off a hartman tip, but it’s kirill’s for now. 2-1 good guys pic.twitter.com/wwVklUGtyd — Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) December 1, 2021

8 — Dec. 2 vs. Devils

WHAT A SOLO GOAL FROM KIRILL. 1-0 MIN. pic.twitter.com/YjTazab7qv — Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) December 3, 2021

9 — Dec. 2 vs. Devils

10 — Dec. 9 vs. Sharks

kaprizov gets an empty netter of his own, after a strong defensive play. 5-2! pic.twitter.com/uhx2qO0RSh — Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) December 10, 2021

11 — Dec. 16 vs. Sabres

KIRILL MAKES IT 2-1 pic.twitter.com/8EsxHX613M — Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) December 17, 2021

12 — Dec. 20 vs. Stars

ZUCCY WITH THE P̶A̶S̶S̶ SHOT TO KIRILL pic.twitter.com/DCi6MLTj30 — x - Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) December 21, 2021

13 — Jan. 1 vs. Blues

KIRILL KAPRIZOVVVVVVV WINTER CLASSIC GOAL pic.twitter.com/t4A1Dj0i2p — Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) January 2, 2022

14 — Jan. 6 vs. Bruins

KIRILL. A cross-ice feed from Zucc on the 5-on-3 and we're all tied up. 1-1. pic.twitter.com/6qmSRS1oFo — Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) January 7, 2022

15 — Jan. 17 vs. Avalanche

16 — Jan. 17 vs. Avalanche

KIRILL KAPRIZOV AGAIN!!!!! TIE GAME pic.twitter.com/XKQOdI2P9C — Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) January 17, 2022

17 — Jan. 22 vs. Blackhawks

KIRILL TIES IT UP pic.twitter.com/sKfRXgycFZ — Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) January 23, 2022

18 — Jan. 30 vs. Islanders

19 — Feb. 2 vs. Blackhawks

20 — Feb. 12 vs. Hurricanes

21 — Feb. 14 vs. Red Wings

22 — Feb. 14 vs. Red Wings

23 — Feb. 18 vs. Panthers

24 — Feb. 26 vs. Flames

KIRILL KAPRIZOV. WHAT AN ANGLE. pic.twitter.com/eOWKxC9B7G — Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) February 27, 2022

25 — Mar. 4 vs. Sabres

WHO ELSE BUT KIRILL FOR THE LEAD. 3-2. pic.twitter.com/vt0wUXQtJq — Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) March 5, 2022

26 — Mar. 4 vs. Sabres

KAPRIZOV SCORES WITH 31 SECONDS LEFT?????? 5-4. IT'S NOT OVER. pic.twitter.com/dwXr1lVEwf — Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) March 5, 2022

27 — Mar. 6 vs. Stars

28 — Mar. 6 vs. Stars

kirill from zucc made it 4-3, but as i type this jamie benn finds the empty net to make it 5-3 stars pic.twitter.com/pJD4F6DwME — Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) March 6, 2022

29 — Mar. 10 vs. Red Wings

30 — Mar. 11 vs. Blue Jackets

31 — Mar. 16 vs. Bruins

KIRILL. AN ACTUAL POWERPLAY GOAL. 1-0 MIN. pic.twitter.com/NFEpkyOErj — Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) March 16, 2022

32 — Mar. 16 vs. Bruins

KIRILL. AGAIN. 2-0 MIN off a breakaway. pic.twitter.com/Z9QmmE84pS — Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) March 17, 2022

33 — Mar. 24 vs. Canucks

KIRILL DOES IT ALL HIMSELF. WHAT A GOAL. TIE GAME. 1-1. pic.twitter.com/pfOKXvIint — Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) March 25, 2022

34 — Mar. 26 vs. Blue Jackets

KIRILL FROM ZUCC ON THE POWERPLAY pic.twitter.com/RIpkJ3G6Tt — Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) March 27, 2022

35 — Mar. 26 vs. Blue Jackets

WE DON'T LOVE 6 ON 5 BUT WE THRIVE WITH 6 ON 5. #mnwild pic.twitter.com/eZngC88QS7 — x - Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) March 27, 2022

36 — Mar. 27 vs. Avalanche

KIRILL SCORES ON THE POWER PLAY. 36TH OF THE SEASON. 1-0 MIN. pic.twitter.com/VaTR20AHj9 — Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) March 27, 2022

37 — Mar. 29 vs. Flyers

KIRILL WHAT. Kaprizov makes it look so easy as he nets one on the powerplay. 2-0 MIN. pic.twitter.com/6eAXdvVDuw — Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) March 30, 2022

38 — Mar. 31 vs. Penguins

kirill ties it up at 3! 38 goals! pic.twitter.com/SI64xdndvR — Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) April 1, 2022

39 — Apr. 2 vs. Hurricanes

40 — Apr. 5 vs. Predators

goal number 40 was perfectly fine for 97 pic.twitter.com/LhbwbE50bU — Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) April 6, 2022

41 — Apr. 8 vs. Blues

KIRILL FOR 41. Duhaime battles in the corner and the puck gets loose...to being directly on Kaprizov's stick. 2-1 MIN. pic.twitter.com/V31VBtkVPY — Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) April 9, 2022

42 — Apr. 10 vs. Kings

43 — Apr. 16 vs. Blues

✅ FRANCHISE RECORD

✅ TIE GAME



THAT GETS A BIG OPA!!! pic.twitter.com/Tqc1o4IRgw — x - Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) April 16, 2022

