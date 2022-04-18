 clock menu more-arrow no yes

All of Kirill Kaprizov’s 43 record-breaking goals in order

Let’s relive some glory.

By Thomas P. Williams
/ new
Los Angeles Kings v Minnesota Wild Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

The Minnesota Wild are playoffs-bound for the ninth time in their last 10 seasons and there is one massive contribution that cannot go unnoticed: Kirill Kaprizov breaking the franchise record for most goals scored in a single season.

It’s not even the end, and he’s already hit that 43-goal mark, something that has never been done before for this club, and he is putting defenders in a proverbial headlock as he makes his way down the wing every single night.

Let’s just look back and gasp and remain in awe at what Kaprizov has been able to do this season by putting the puck in the back of the net.

1 — Nov. 2 vs. Senators

2 — Nov. 6 vs. Penguins

3 — Nov. 10 vs. Coyotes

4 — Nov. 18 vs. Stars

5 — Nov. 20 vs. Panthers

6 — Nov. 26 vs.Jets

7 — Nov. 30 vs. Coyotes

8 — Dec. 2 vs. Devils

9 — Dec. 2 vs. Devils

10 — Dec. 9 vs. Sharks

11 — Dec. 16 vs. Sabres

12 — Dec. 20 vs. Stars

13 — Jan. 1 vs. Blues

14 — Jan. 6 vs. Bruins

15 — Jan. 17 vs. Avalanche

16 — Jan. 17 vs. Avalanche

17 — Jan. 22 vs. Blackhawks

18 — Jan. 30 vs. Islanders

19 — Feb. 2 vs. Blackhawks

20 — Feb. 12 vs. Hurricanes

21 — Feb. 14 vs. Red Wings

22 — Feb. 14 vs. Red Wings

23 — Feb. 18 vs. Panthers

24 — Feb. 26 vs. Flames

25 — Mar. 4 vs. Sabres

26 — Mar. 4 vs. Sabres

27 — Mar. 6 vs. Stars

28 — Mar. 6 vs. Stars

29 — Mar. 10 vs. Red Wings

30 — Mar. 11 vs. Blue Jackets

31 — Mar. 16 vs. Bruins

32 — Mar. 16 vs. Bruins

33 — Mar. 24 vs. Canucks

34 — Mar. 26 vs. Blue Jackets

35 — Mar. 26 vs. Blue Jackets

36 — Mar. 27 vs. Avalanche

37 — Mar. 29 vs. Flyers

38 — Mar. 31 vs. Penguins

39 — Apr. 2 vs. Hurricanes

40 — Apr. 5 vs. Predators

41 — Apr. 8 vs. Blues

42 — Apr. 10 vs. Kings

43 — Apr. 16 vs. Blues

