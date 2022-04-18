All of Kirill Kaprizov’s 43 record-breaking goals in order

The Minnesota Wild are playoffs-bound for the ninth time in their last 10 seasons and there is one massive contribution that cannot go unnoticed: Kirill Kaprizov breaking the franchise record for most goals scored in a single season.
It’s not even the end, and he’s already hit that 43-goal mark, something that has never been done before for this club, and he is putting defenders in a proverbial headlock as he makes his way down the wing every single night.
Let’s just look back and gasp and remain in awe at what Kaprizov has been able to do this season by putting the puck in the back of the net.
1 — Nov. 2 vs. Senators
what a move by fiala to keep the puck on the rush. should be noted that fiala was out there for an EXTRA long shift pic.twitter.com/RnsDfSotfT— Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) November 3, 2021
2 — Nov. 6 vs. Penguins
the good news is kaprizov scored again. the bad news is wild trail 2-1 after one pic.twitter.com/8el9HOt7yQ— Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) November 6, 2021
3 — Nov. 10 vs. Coyotes
Kaprizov gets a hilarious goal after him and Zuccarello just play around behind the net on the PP. 5-1 MIN. pic.twitter.com/j745RfXh0A— Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) November 11, 2021
4 — Nov. 18 vs. Stars
5 — Nov. 20 vs. Panthers
KIRILL!! Cuts the lead to one early in the 3rd. pic.twitter.com/qUrphq4koE— Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) November 21, 2021
6 — Nov. 26 vs.Jets
KIRILL!! Hartman check, Fiala pass, Kaprizov one-timer. It's 7-1 lmao. pic.twitter.com/Vy3SQXU9rY— Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) November 26, 2021
7 — Nov. 30 vs. Coyotes
kaprizov takes a wild shot from the point and it gets past wedgewood. could be off a hartman tip, but it’s kirill’s for now. 2-1 good guys pic.twitter.com/wwVklUGtyd— Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) December 1, 2021
8 — Dec. 2 vs. Devils
WHAT A SOLO GOAL FROM KIRILL. 1-0 MIN. pic.twitter.com/YjTazab7qv— Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) December 3, 2021
9 — Dec. 2 vs. Devils
10 — Dec. 9 vs. Sharks
kaprizov gets an empty netter of his own, after a strong defensive play. 5-2! pic.twitter.com/uhx2qO0RSh— Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) December 10, 2021
11 — Dec. 16 vs. Sabres
KIRILL MAKES IT 2-1 pic.twitter.com/8EsxHX613M— Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) December 17, 2021
12 — Dec. 20 vs. Stars
ZUCCY WITH THE P̶A̶S̶S̶ SHOT TO KIRILL pic.twitter.com/DCi6MLTj30— x - Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) December 21, 2021
13 — Jan. 1 vs. Blues
KIRILL KAPRIZOVVVVVVV WINTER CLASSIC GOAL pic.twitter.com/t4A1Dj0i2p— Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) January 2, 2022
14 — Jan. 6 vs. Bruins
KIRILL. A cross-ice feed from Zucc on the 5-on-3 and we're all tied up. 1-1. pic.twitter.com/6qmSRS1oFo— Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) January 7, 2022
15 — Jan. 17 vs. Avalanche
KIRILL KAPRIZOV. TIE GAME. pic.twitter.com/DBPPtGRzwf— Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) January 17, 2022
16 — Jan. 17 vs. Avalanche
KIRILL KAPRIZOV AGAIN!!!!! TIE GAME pic.twitter.com/XKQOdI2P9C— Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) January 17, 2022
17 — Jan. 22 vs. Blackhawks
KIRILL TIES IT UP pic.twitter.com/sKfRXgycFZ— Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) January 23, 2022
18 — Jan. 30 vs. Islanders
19 — Feb. 2 vs. Blackhawks
20 — Feb. 12 vs. Hurricanes
21 — Feb. 14 vs. Red Wings
22 — Feb. 14 vs. Red Wings
23 — Feb. 18 vs. Panthers
24 — Feb. 26 vs. Flames
KIRILL KAPRIZOV. WHAT AN ANGLE. pic.twitter.com/eOWKxC9B7G— Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) February 27, 2022
25 — Mar. 4 vs. Sabres
WHO ELSE BUT KIRILL FOR THE LEAD. 3-2. pic.twitter.com/vt0wUXQtJq— Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) March 5, 2022
26 — Mar. 4 vs. Sabres
KAPRIZOV SCORES WITH 31 SECONDS LEFT?????? 5-4. IT'S NOT OVER. pic.twitter.com/dwXr1lVEwf— Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) March 5, 2022
27 — Mar. 6 vs. Stars
fiala > kaprizov pic.twitter.com/qJ3n0acdGX— Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) March 6, 2022
28 — Mar. 6 vs. Stars
kirill from zucc made it 4-3, but as i type this jamie benn finds the empty net to make it 5-3 stars pic.twitter.com/pJD4F6DwME— Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) March 6, 2022
29 — Mar. 10 vs. Red Wings
30 — Mar. 11 vs. Blue Jackets
31 — Mar. 16 vs. Bruins
KIRILL. AN ACTUAL POWERPLAY GOAL. 1-0 MIN. pic.twitter.com/NFEpkyOErj— Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) March 16, 2022
32 — Mar. 16 vs. Bruins
KIRILL. AGAIN. 2-0 MIN off a breakaway. pic.twitter.com/Z9QmmE84pS— Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) March 17, 2022
33 — Mar. 24 vs. Canucks
KIRILL DOES IT ALL HIMSELF. WHAT A GOAL. TIE GAME. 1-1. pic.twitter.com/pfOKXvIint— Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) March 25, 2022
34 — Mar. 26 vs. Blue Jackets
KIRILL FROM ZUCC ON THE POWERPLAY pic.twitter.com/RIpkJ3G6Tt— Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) March 27, 2022
35 — Mar. 26 vs. Blue Jackets
WE DON'T LOVE 6 ON 5 BUT WE THRIVE WITH 6 ON 5. #mnwild pic.twitter.com/eZngC88QS7— x - Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) March 27, 2022
36 — Mar. 27 vs. Avalanche
KIRILL SCORES ON THE POWER PLAY. 36TH OF THE SEASON. 1-0 MIN. pic.twitter.com/VaTR20AHj9— Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) March 27, 2022
37 — Mar. 29 vs. Flyers
KIRILL WHAT. Kaprizov makes it look so easy as he nets one on the powerplay. 2-0 MIN. pic.twitter.com/6eAXdvVDuw— Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) March 30, 2022
38 — Mar. 31 vs. Penguins
kirill ties it up at 3! 38 goals! pic.twitter.com/SI64xdndvR— Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) April 1, 2022
39 — Apr. 2 vs. Hurricanes
40 — Apr. 5 vs. Predators
goal number 40 was perfectly fine for 97 pic.twitter.com/LhbwbE50bU— Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) April 6, 2022
41 — Apr. 8 vs. Blues
KIRILL FOR 41. Duhaime battles in the corner and the puck gets loose...to being directly on Kaprizov's stick. 2-1 MIN. pic.twitter.com/V31VBtkVPY— Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) April 9, 2022
42 — Apr. 10 vs. Kings
43 — Apr. 16 vs. Blues
✅ FRANCHISE RECORD

✅ TIE GAME

THAT GETS A BIG OPA!!! pic.twitter.com/Tqc1o4IRgw
✅ TIE GAME
THAT GETS A BIG OPA!!! pic.twitter.com/Tqc1o4IRgw
