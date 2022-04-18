Wilderness Walk: Wild top line held accountable

That’s Wild
- After a disappointing performance against the San Jose Sharks, the trop forward trio for the Minnesota Wild urged to meet with some coaching staff directly after they secured the win. Initiated by Mats Zuccarello, the group reportedly met straight away and head coach Dean Evason said that the group felt that the players were accountable.
Evason and staff already met with the top line about their terrible night. It was actually initiated by Zuccarello, who was his own and the Wild’s worst enemy tonight: “Accountable,” said Evason— Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) April 18, 2022
- Speaking of the game, you can catch up on all the action right here. [Hockey Wilderness]
- It was evident again over the weekend, but it’s becoming clear that Kevin Fiala and Frederick Gaudreau are just working so damn well together and they love it. [Hockey Wilderness]
- The Wild suddenly have a top-tier goaltending tandem with the addition of Marc-Andre Fleury and the subtle bounceback of Cam Talbot. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- Ahh yes, everyone’s favorite topic: the most underrated players in the league. Or in this case, under-appreciated. Same diff. [ESPN+]
- Some folks think that if the Vegas Golden Knights can manage to sneak into the playoffs they could be the team that plays spoiler out west. [ProHockeyTalk]
