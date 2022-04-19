Gamethread: Wild at Canadiens (6:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are facing the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre tonight and we at least get have some exciting attributes to a typical late-season nothing of a game.

Wild at Canadiens When: 6:00 p.m. CT

Where: Bell Centre

TV: BSN

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Mitchell Chaffee is making his NHL debut tonight on a line with Connor Dewar and Brandon Duhaime; so that should be fun. And Nicolas Deslauriers will be playing in his 500th game, what an achievement! Plus, maybe there will be a record of goals scored in a single game; just because how damn bad these Habs are.

Le Wild du Minnesota affronte les Canadiens de Montréal au Centre Bell ce soir et nous avons au moins des attributs excitants pour un match typique de fin de saison.

Mitchell Chaffee fait ses débuts dans la LNH ce soir sur un trio avec Connor Dewar et Brandon Duhaime; donc ça devrait être amusant. Et Nicolas Deslauriers en sera à son 500e match, quel exploit ! De plus, il y aura peut-être un record de buts marqués en un seul match ; juste parce que ces Canadiens sont vraiment mauvais.

