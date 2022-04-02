Gamethread: Wild at Hurricanes (6:00 p.m.)

After having a very successful homestand, the Minnesota Wild are starting off a four-game road trip against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Wild at Hurricanes When: 6:00 p.m. CST

Where: PNC Arena

TV: BSN, BSSO, BSWIX

Radio: KFAN 100.3

The last time these two teams met this season, Kevin Fiala was adamant that if they were considered contenders, then the Wild should be as well. On the ice, they walked away from that game with a 3-2 win led by goals from Kaprizov, Fiala, and Gaudreau; and even managed to own a 3-0 lead at one point. It was a significant performance that put a stamp on the Wild’s intentions to be enough of a nuisance and get noticed.

Now with the trade deadline additions and acquiring goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury — who will be starting tonight — this will be another test to see if they can back up their words.

Tonight’s projected lineup:

Kaprizov - Hartman - Zuccarello

Jost - Gaudreau - Fiala

Greenway - Eriksson Ek - Foligno

Duhaime - Bjugstad - Deslauriers

Middleton - Spurgeon

Brodin - Dumba

Goligoski - Kulikov

