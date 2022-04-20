 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wilderness Walk: Wild killed the East

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Montreal Canadiens Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

That’s Wild

  • With last night’s win over the Montreal Canadiens, the Minnesota Wild have wrapped up all their games against the Eastern Conference and it was a doozy. This season, they have set franchise records for most wins (23) and points (50) against the opposing conference. No matter who they face over there, it seems like they can do some battling.
  • Speaking about the 2-0 win, here’s everything you need to know about it and just how weird it was. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Bill Guerin has made re-signing Kevin Fiala impossible. [10K Rinks]

Off the trail...

  • Yikes, Minnesota State Maverick’s netminder and Hobey Baker winner Dryden McKay accepted a six-month suspension for using a banned substance. He sat down with Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman to discuss it and how he ended up using it. [Sportsnet]
  • Scoring lots of goals seems to be a good thing; and for those teams that are able to do that, they have a leg-up on the competition heading into the playoffs. [TSN]
  • New York Islanders center Mat Barzal was being a little rough and tugged at the sweater of Toronto Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner. He got fined. [Pension Plan Puppets]
  • Oh, Carey Price is back! [Eyes on the Prize]

