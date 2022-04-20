Wilderness Walk: Wild killed the East

That’s Wild
- With last night’s win over the Montreal Canadiens, the Minnesota Wild have wrapped up all their games against the Eastern Conference and it was a doozy. This season, they have set franchise records for most wins (23) and points (50) against the opposing conference. No matter who they face over there, it seems like they can do some battling.
The #mnwild went 23-5-4 against the Eastern Conference setting franchise records for most wins (23) and points (50) against the East in a season. The previous record was 20 wins and 44 points in 2017-18 (20-8-4).— Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) April 20, 2022
- Speaking about the 2-0 win, here’s everything you need to know about it and just how weird it was. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Bill Guerin has made re-signing Kevin Fiala impossible. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- Yikes, Minnesota State Maverick’s netminder and Hobey Baker winner Dryden McKay accepted a six-month suspension for using a banned substance. He sat down with Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman to discuss it and how he ended up using it. [Sportsnet]
- Scoring lots of goals seems to be a good thing; and for those teams that are able to do that, they have a leg-up on the competition heading into the playoffs. [TSN]
- New York Islanders center Mat Barzal was being a little rough and tugged at the sweater of Toronto Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner. He got fined. [Pension Plan Puppets]
- Oh, Carey Price is back! [Eyes on the Prize]
