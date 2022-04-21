Gamethread: Wild vs. Canucks (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild will be hosting Bruce Boudreau and his Vancouver Canucks tonight and the visitors are really trying hard to get as many points as possible during this final stretch to keep the playoff dream alive. Maybe the Wild can just demolish their hopes and dreams?

Wild vs. Canucks When: 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: BSN, BSWI, SNP

Radio: KFAN 100

Jon Merrill will return on the blue line, but the other injured folks are still absent from the roster. Cam Talbot is making his second consecutive start as well, that’s wild.

Projected lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov—Ryan Hartman—Mats Zuccarello

Kevin Fiala—Frederick Gaudreau—Matt Boldy

Nicolas Deslauriers—Joel Eriksson Ek—Nick Bjugstad

Brandon Duhaime—Connor Dewar—Mitchell Chaffee

Jake Middleton—Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin—Dmitry Kulikov

Jon Merrill—Alex Goligoski

Talbot

Inspired by Ryan Hartman’s generosity, feel free to donate to Children’s Minnesota as they continue their effort and support, especially during this time as they continue their effort to support trans kids through their Gender Health Program. Feel free to donate here.