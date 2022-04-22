Wilderness Walk: Deslauriers praises Wild organization

That’s Wild
- After the Minnesota Wild’s win over the Vancouver Canucks, winger Nicolas Deslauriers told the media that his wife and kids were able to watch their first Minnesotan home game that night. Also, he made it public that Wild management let him stay in his off-season home past the typical allotted time, so he could spent more time with his family and come out west with them. He then praised the team for how well they treat people.
Deslauriers' wife and children saw him play his first home game tonight. In a real classy move, Bill Guerin and Dean Evason let Deslauriers stay in Montreal after Tuesday's game so he could fly with his family here yesterday.— Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) April 22, 2022
Deslauriers: "This organization is so good to people"
Inspired by Ryan Hartman’s generosity, feel free to donate to Children’s Minnesota as they continue their effort and support, especially during this time as they continue their effort to support trans kids through their Gender Health Program. Feel free to donate here.
