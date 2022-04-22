 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wilderness Walk: Deslauriers praises Wild organization

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Minnesota Wild v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

That’s Wild

  • After the Minnesota Wild’s win over the Vancouver Canucks, winger Nicolas Deslauriers told the media that his wife and kids were able to watch their first Minnesotan home game that night. Also, he made it public that Wild management let him stay in his off-season home past the typical allotted time, so he could spent more time with his family and come out west with them. He then praised the team for how well they treat people.
  • Kevin Fiala keeps on shining above the rest, especially in last night’s win. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • When will Calen Addison get a real shot? [10K Rinks]

Off the trail...

  • So, every year we hear about how the playoffs are a “different game” and you can’t rely on silly things like talent and skill to win them, you need Big Boys to play Big Boy hockey. Every year we hear this. You ever wondered if it’s true? [The Athletic]
  • Everyone knows who the best goal scorers are but how about the best passers? [Sportsnet]
  • The Columbus Blue Jackets are in a weird mushy middle after this season. [NBC Sports]
  • The Vegas Golden Knights’ goaltending situation, somehow, got even messier. [Defector]

Inspired by Ryan Hartman’s generosity, feel free to donate to Children’s Minnesota as they continue their effort and support, especially during this time as they continue their effort to support trans kids through their Gender Health Program. Feel free to donate here.

More From Hockey Wilderness

Loading comments...