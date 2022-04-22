Gamethread: Wild vs. Kraken (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are hosting the Seattle Kraken tonight and it is a battle between a team already in the playoffs and just trying to jostle for home-ice advantage, and a team that is looking at draft lottery odds.

Wild vs. Kraken When: 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: NHL Network, BSNX, BSWIX, ROOT-NW

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Tyson Jost is back in, Alex Goligoski is resting, and Matt Dumba and Jordan Greenway still appear to be out for a little bit longer.

Projected lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov—Ryan Hartman—Mats Zuccarello

Kevin Fiala—Frederick Gaudreau—Matt Boldy

Tyson Jost—Joel Eriksson Ek—Nick Bjugstad

Brandon Duhaime—Connor Dewar—Nicolas Deslauriers

Jake Middleton—Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin—Dmitry Kulikov

Jordie Benn—Jon Merrill

Fleury

Puck drops at 7:00 p.m. Join us in the comments down below!

Inspired by Ryan Hartman’s generosity, feel free to donate to Children’s Minnesota as they continue their effort and support, especially during this time as they continue their effort to support trans kids through their Gender Health Program. Feel free to donate here.