Kirill Kaprizov becomes first Wild player to reach 100 points

Kirill Kaprizov can not and will not be stopped.

The Minnesota Wild winger entered Friday’s game against the Seattle Kraken three points shy of hitting that 100-point milestone, and after the team went 2-0 against the visitors, it appears they collectively decided to flick the switch and started pouring on the goals.

Kaprizov earned the primary assist on the Wild’s first scored by Joel Eriksson Ek, then he potted a goal himself via a deflection off of a Kevin Fiala shot, and then finally and cleanly assisted on Ryan Hartman’s goal that gave the team a multi-goal lead in the second period.

THEY CAN'T STOP. RYAN HARTMAN SCORES A GOAL IN TRANSITION. 4-2 MIN. pic.twitter.com/jrMSN9RP67 — Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) April 23, 2022

All four Wild goals were scored within approximately 20 minutes of action and they just could not be controlled, led by Kaprizov himself.

Kaprizov is the first player in franchise history to ever reach 100 points, as he already broke the single-season record of 84 points previously held by Marian Gaborik. Now, he has just burst that bubble and has reached heights never imaginable by someone playing in Minnesota.

Kirill Kaprizov Forever.

Inspired by Ryan Hartman’s generosity, feel free to donate to Children’s Minnesota as they continue their effort and support, especially during this time as they continue their effort to support trans kids through their Gender Health Program. Feel free to donate here.