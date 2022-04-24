Gamethread: Wild at Predators (7:00 p.m.)

We’re kind of sick of playing against the Nashville Predators and their stupid good defenseman named Roman Josi. The Minnesota Wild have gone 0-3-0 against them and have managed to score just two goals in each of those games, with the Predators scoring 17 total. It’s not been fun!

Wild at Predators When: 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Bridgestone Arena

TV: BSN, BSWI, BSSO

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Maybe Nashville is just the perfect antidote for the way Minnesota is set up to play, but nevertheless, something has just always gone astray.

With a couple key absences, the lineup looks a little weird, but this is what head coach Dean Evason said it would be like.

Projected lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov—Ryan Hartman—Nick Bjugstad

Kevin Fiala—Frederick Gaudreau—Matt Boldy

Joseph Cramarossa—Joel Eriksson Ek—Connor Dewar

Brandon Duhaime—Tyson Jost—Nicolas Deslauriers

Jake Middleton—Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin—Dmitry Kulikov

Jon Merrill—Alex Goligoski

Marc-Andre Fleury gets the start.

