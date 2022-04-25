Wilderness Walk: Fiala making own history

That’s Wild

No one can stop Kevin Fiala. No one on the Minnesota Wild is playing like Kevin Fiala. Last night against the Nashville Predators, Fiala scored an incredible backhand goal and did not just give the Wild the 4-3 lead in the game, but it made history. While we were so caught up in Kirill Kaprizov earning the title of the most points in a single season by a Wild player, Fiala has already beaten Marian Gaborik’s old record of 83 points with that goal. This season is special and Fiala is making it his own.

OH MY GOODNESS KEVIN FIALA! WHAT A GOAL! 4-3 MIN. pic.twitter.com/wGarUezF4Z — Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) April 25, 2022

Speaking of Fiala, the Wild might want to rest him a bit in the last couple regular season games, and someone is hinting that top prospect Marco Rossi could get called up to take up a top spot on this team down the stretch. Interesting. [Hockey Wilderness]

The idea of expanding the NHL playoffs won’t help the Wild, and are also kind of silly. [10K Rinks]

Wild have to find a way to keep Fiala. [NBC Sports]

Off the trail...

The Montreal Canadiens held an emotional ceremony honoring the late and great Guy Lafleur last night. [NBC Sports]

The Anaheim Ducks also honored captain Ryan Getzlaf, as he played his last home game before retirement.

Teemu delivering that @Honda in STYLE to The Captain! pic.twitter.com/r5F0oiH2lJ — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) April 25, 2022

Inspired by Ryan Hartman’s generosity, feel free to donate to Children’s Minnesota as they continue their effort and support, especially during this time as they continue their effort to support trans kids through their Gender Health Program. Feel free to donate here.