Jared Spurgeon named Masterton Trophy nominee

Jared Spurgeon has been named as the Minnesota Wild’s nominee for the NHL’s Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy this season.

Announced on Monday morning, the captain of this team will get a chance to earn the award to the player “who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey.”

#MNWild captain Jared Spurgeon has been selected as the Masterton Trophy nominee by the Twin Cities chapter of @ThePHWA. — Dane Mizutani (@DaneMizutani) April 25, 2022

Each team’s Professional Hockey Writers Association chapter gets to nominate one single player for a total of 32 across the NHL. If awarded, this would be Spurgeon’s first individual award that he has earned.

The Masterton Trophy has seen itself sent up to Minnesota before. In the 2012-13 season, goaltender Josh Harding earned the award after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in November 2012, and battling back to lace up for an NHL game in the same season. Additionally, fellow netminder Devan Dubnyk earned the trophy in the 2014-15 season, for strictly his on-ice performance and bouncing back tremendously after being acquired by the Wild mid-season and him carrying the team into the playoffs after his entire career was in jeopardy.

Through 64 games this season, Spurgeon has scored 10 goals and 39 points.