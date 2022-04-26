Wilderness Walk: Foligno expected back against Coyotes

That’s Wild

The Minnesota Wild have missed some physicality on their bench with Matt Dumba, Jordan Greenway, and Marcus Foligno missing for various reasons. Well, they’re going to get at least one of them back as Foligno’s COVID case is now gone and he is expected to dress for Tuesday’s game against the Arizona Coyotes.

Foligno expected back tomorrow. And he’s a Coyotes killer (not the actual animal) https://t.co/32tRHy5Uio — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) April 25, 2022

In also-nice news, Jared Spurgeon was named the team’s nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy yesterday. [Hockey Wilderness]

With the recent absences, Connor Dewar has taken the increased responsibilities and has run with them. If anything, he has shown the hockey world that he should be at the top level in the NHL and should never see the minors ever again. [Hockey Wilderness]

100 stats for Kirill Kaprizov’s 100-point season. [10K Rinks]

Off the trail...

Claude Giroux is clearly thriving down in Sunrise with the Florida Panthers and it turns out that the crushing weight of being the leading player on a complete tire fire of a hockey team with not even the tiniest light at the end of the tunnel was too much for him to bear. Crazy, huh? [ The Athletic ]

] If Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers isn’t on a Hart Trophy ballot, then it’s a miscalculation, according to one writer in Edmonton. Surprised. [Sportsnet]

Inspired by Ryan Hartman’s generosity, feel free to donate to Children’s Minnesota as they continue their effort and support, especially during this time as they continue their effort to support trans kids through their Gender Health Program. Feel free to donate here.