Gamethread: Wild vs. Coyotes (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are hosting the Arizona Coyotes tonight. One team is trying to earn more points for home ice, and the other is just really trying to not lose terribly.

Wild vs. Coyotes When: 7:00 p.m. CT Where: Xcel Energy Center TV: Bally Sports North Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov—Ryan Hartman—Nick Bjugstad

Kevin Fiala—Frederick Gaudreau—Matt Boldy

Jordan Greenway—Joel Eriksson Ek—Marcus Foligno

Brandon Duhaime—Tyson Jost—Nicolas Deslauriers

Jake Middleton—Jonas Brodin

Jon Merrill—Dmitry Kulikov

Jordie Benn—Alex Goligoski

Marc-Andre Fleury is getting his third consecutive start and either Cam Talbot is dealing with a little bruising, or head coach Dean Evason is really trying to see if Fleury can be the main netminder in the first round.

Inspired by Ryan Hartman’s generosity, feel free to donate to Children’s Minnesota as they continue their effort and support, especially during this time as they continue their effort to support trans kids through their Gender Health Program. Feel free to donate here.