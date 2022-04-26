Gamethread: Wild vs. Coyotes (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are hosting the Arizona Coyotes tonight. One team is trying to earn more points for home ice, and the other is just really trying to not lose terribly.
Projected lineup:
Kirill Kaprizov—Ryan Hartman—Nick Bjugstad
Kevin Fiala—Frederick Gaudreau—Matt Boldy
Jordan Greenway—Joel Eriksson Ek—Marcus Foligno
Brandon Duhaime—Tyson Jost—Nicolas Deslauriers
Jake Middleton—Jonas Brodin
Jon Merrill—Dmitry Kulikov
Jordie Benn—Alex Goligoski
Marc-Andre Fleury is getting his third consecutive start and either Cam Talbot is dealing with a little bruising, or head coach Dean Evason is really trying to see if Fleury can be the main netminder in the first round.
Inspired by Ryan Hartman’s generosity, feel free to donate to Children’s Minnesota as they continue their effort and support, especially during this time as they continue their effort to support trans kids through their Gender Health Program. Feel free to donate here.
Loading comments...