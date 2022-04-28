Wilderness Walk: Marco Rossi battling injury

That’s Wild

With just two games remaining in the season, rumors started to swirl that the Minnesota Wild would be letting some key players rest up for their first round against the St. Louis Blues and one key prospect would be coming up from the AHL. Center Marco Rossi has been in the minors developing — and keeping his rookie deal in-tact — and has seven games remaining until the first year of his entry-level contract burns up. So, it made sense to give a little late-season taste as a reward for the 20-year-old’s hard work. Unfortunately, it looks like Rossi has been dealing with an injury, which kept him out of AHL Iowa’s most recent (and meaningless because they got knocked out of playoff contention) game.

We’ll have to see if they were keeping him out to not risk an actual injury, for him to then come up to Minnesota, or that his season is done.

He’s got an injury. Not playing because they don’t want to make it worse https://t.co/WrNqMJggP3 — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) April 27, 2022

There are no specifics given about a call-up, but also Marco’s father Michael tweeted about how proud he was and how far his son has come this season. So, maybe his season is done.

marco I'm just proud to come back like this! Health is everything !! but you say your thing well done! you always have to think about where you were a year ago.... I'm very proud of you and I know you'll really tear your ass open in the summer....#marcorossi #2309 — Michael Rossi (@Michael79607679) April 28, 2022

Inspired by Ryan Hartman’s generosity, feel free to donate to Children’s Minnesota as they continue their effort and support, especially during this time as they continue their effort to support trans kids through their Gender Health Program. Feel free to donate here.