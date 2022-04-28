 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wilderness Walk: Marco Rossi battling injury

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
That’s Wild

  • With just two games remaining in the season, rumors started to swirl that the Minnesota Wild would be letting some key players rest up for their first round against the St. Louis Blues and one key prospect would be coming up from the AHL. Center Marco Rossi has been in the minors developing — and keeping his rookie deal in-tact — and has seven games remaining until the first year of his entry-level contract burns up. So, it made sense to give a little late-season taste as a reward for the 20-year-old’s hard work. Unfortunately, it looks like Rossi has been dealing with an injury, which kept him out of AHL Iowa’s most recent (and meaningless because they got knocked out of playoff contention) game.

We’ll have to see if they were keeping him out to not risk an actual injury, for him to then come up to Minnesota, or that his season is done.

There are no specifics given about a call-up, but also Marco’s father Michael tweeted about how proud he was and how far his son has come this season. So, maybe his season is done.

Off the trail...

Inspired by Ryan Hartman’s generosity, feel free to donate to Children’s Minnesota as they continue their effort and support, especially during this time as they continue their effort to support trans kids through their Gender Health Program. Feel free to donate here.

