Gamethread: Wild vs. Flames (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are in hosting the Calgary Flames in their penultimate game of a very successful regular season. But now, all the focus is on the playoffs.

Wild vs. Flames When: 7:00 p.m. CT Where: Xcel Energy Center TV: BSWIX, BSN Radio: KFAN 100.3

We know that they will be facing the St. Louis Blues in the first round, but with both of them sitting at 109 points, home ice is still up for grabs. The Blues just have one final game to play and the Wild are having a back-to-back against the two Western division winners. That seems cool and normal.

Projected lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov—Ryan Hartman—Nick Bjugstad

Kevin Fiala—Frederick Gaudreau—Matt Boldy

Jordan Greenway—Joel Eriksson Ek—Marcus Foligno

Brandon Duhaime—Tyson Jost—Nicolas Deslauriers

Jake Middleton—Jordie Benn

Jonas Brodin—Dmitry Kulikov

Jon Merrill—Alex Goligoski

Cam Talbot is in between the pipes for this international battle.

Inspired by Ryan Hartman’s generosity, feel free to donate to Children’s Minnesota as they continue their effort and support, especially during this time as they continue their effort to support trans kids through their Gender Health Program. Feel free to donate here.