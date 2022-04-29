Wilderness Walk: Race for home ice

That’s Wild

With the Minnesota Wild’s win last night over the Calgary Flames, things got a little more interesting down the stretch as they set up to face the St. Louis Blues in the first round. Essentially, the Wild will get the home-ice advantage if they are able to earn at least one point against the Colorado Avalanche tonight, or the Blues lose in any fashion to the Vegas Golden Knights. Some moving parts, but it’s a fairly easy win-loss scenario we have right here. Exciting times.

Yesterday the Wild signed a European defenseman prospect that has grown into being something intriguing. [Hockey Wilderness]

Everybody loves Nicolas Deslauriers, so here’s a feature on the Wild’s newest pest. [The Athletic]

Off the trail...

Inspired by Ryan Hartman’s generosity, feel free to donate to Children’s Minnesota as they continue their effort and support, especially during this time as they continue their effort to support trans kids through their Gender Health Program. Feel free to donate here.