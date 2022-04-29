Gamethread: Wild vs. Avalanche (7:00 p.m.)

It’s been a long road that the Minnesota Wild have travelled this season, and it all comes to a stop at Game 82 against the Colorado Avalanche at home.

Wild vs. Avalanche When: 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: BSN, BSWIX, ALT

There are still somethings up in the air. Home-ice advantage for the first round against the St. Louis Blues will be decided tonight. The Blues are facing the Vegas Golden Knights and if they lose, the Wild are getting home ice. If the Blues earn two points, the Wild will just need to earn a point against Colorado. If the Wild lose, and the Blues win, they will be tied in points, but St. Louis has the tiebreaker with regulation wins this season. Clear as mud?

Projected lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov—Ryan Hartman—Nick Bjugstad

Kevin Fiala—Frederick Gaudreau—Matt Boldy

Jordan Greenway—Joel Eriksson Ek—Marcus Foligno

Brandon Duhaime—Tyson Jost—Nicolas Deslauriers

Jake Middleton—Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin—Matt Dumba

Dmitry Kulikov—Alex Goligoski/Jon Merrill

Marc-Andre Fleury is in between the pipes for the final game of the regular season.

Inspired by Ryan Hartman’s generosity, feel free to donate to Children’s Minnesota as they continue their effort and support, especially during this time as they continue their effort to support trans kids through their Gender Health Program. Feel free to donate here.