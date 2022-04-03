Gamethread: Wild at Capitals (6:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are hoping to continue this hot streak — even if they lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins earlier this week — against the Washington Capitals.

Wild at Capitals When: 6:00 p.m.

Where: Capital One Arena

TV: BSNX, BSWI, NBCSWA

Radio: KFAN 100.3

The main storyline is of course Kirill Kaprizov finally facing his idol Alex Ovechkin, but this is also going to be a significant test against an always-competitive team featuring some heavy hitters. The offense will be there for both teams and they both have blueliners that can drive the puck up the ice with ease, so let’s just hope that the Wild can overcome any road fatigue.

Projected lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov—Ryan Hartman—Mats Zuccarello

Tyson Jost—Frederick Gaudreau—Kevin Fiala

Jordan Greenway—Joel Eriksson Ek—Marcus Foligno

Brandon Duhaime—Nick Bjugstad—Nicolas Deslauriers

Jacob Middleton—Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin—Matt Dumba

Alex Goligoski—Dmitry Kulikov

Cam Talbot will be getting the start against the Caps tonight, as Marc-Andre Fleury earned his third start and third win last night.

Puck drop is at 6:00 p.m. Join us in the comments!