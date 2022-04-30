Wild’s first-round playoff schedule released

The Minnesota Wild claimed home-ice advantage on Friday night and released shortly after their victory, the first-round schedule for their upcoming series against the St. Louis Blues was released.

Starting on Monday, the Wild will have a crucial seven-game series against a team that has gotten over them in the regular season.

Full First-Round Schedule:

Game 1 — Monday, May 2 — 8:30 p.m. CT — Blues at Wild — ESPN, SN360, TVA Sports

Game 2 — Wednesday, May 4 — 8:30 p.m. CT — Blues at Wild — ESPN, SN360, TVA Sports

Game 3 — Friday, May 6 — 8:30 p.m. CT — Wild at Blues — ESPN, SN360, TVA Sports

Game 4 — Sunday, May 8 — 3:30 p.m. CT — Wild at Blues — ESPN, SN360, TVA Sports

Game 5* — Tuesday, May 10 — TBD — Blues at Wild — TBD

Game 6* — Thursday, May 12 — TBD — Wild at Blues — TBD

Game 7* — Saturday, May 14 — TBD — Blues at Wild — TBD

Get your favorite coffee, energy drink, or electric shock device, because the first three games are going to be late ones that will stretch into the early morning if there is any chance of sudden death overtime.

Nevertheless, it will be an exciting series. See you on Monday.