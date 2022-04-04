 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wilderness Walk: Kirill is just getting started

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
That’s Wild

  • ‘The beginning of what’s to come’: Kirill Kaprizov sets Wild single-season points record in win over Hurricanes [The Athletic]
  • The Minnesota Wild kept their perfect record on this road trip, beating the Washington Capitals by a score of 5-1 on Sunday. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Minnesota clearly wanted more size by the players they added at the deadline, and right now the benefits of doing so is obvious. [10K Rinks]

Off the trail...

  • Alexis Lafreniere hasn’t hit his expectations when he was drafted first overall in 2020, so let’s check in on him. [Blueshirt Banter]
  • Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares speaks strongly on a best-on-best tournament, especially after no NHL players went to the Olympics earlier this year. [Sportsnet]
  • The Philadelphia Flyers coaching staff ended Keith Yandle’s ironman streak over the weekend, but they defended it by saying that other, younger defensemen needed more opportunity. [Broad Street Hockey]

