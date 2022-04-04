Wilderness Walk: Kirill is just getting started

That’s Wild
- ‘The beginning of what’s to come’: Kirill Kaprizov sets Wild single-season points record in win over Hurricanes [The Athletic]
- The Minnesota Wild kept their perfect record on this road trip, beating the Washington Capitals by a score of 5-1 on Sunday. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Minnesota clearly wanted more size by the players they added at the deadline, and right now the benefits of doing so is obvious. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- Alexis Lafreniere hasn’t hit his expectations when he was drafted first overall in 2020, so let’s check in on him. [Blueshirt Banter]
- Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares speaks strongly on a best-on-best tournament, especially after no NHL players went to the Olympics earlier this year. [Sportsnet]
- The Philadelphia Flyers coaching staff ended Keith Yandle’s ironman streak over the weekend, but they defended it by saying that other, younger defensemen needed more opportunity. [Broad Street Hockey]
