Wilderness Walk: Kaprizov earns comparisons to Ovechkin

That’s Wild
- ‘So dynamic’: Excitement around Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov draws comparisons to Alex Ovechkin’s arrival in Washington. [The Athletic]
- Jordan Greenway is doing something special and he’s playing like a player that deserves to get a significant boost in the playoffs. [10K Rinks]
- There are still better teams in the West, despite the Minnesota Wild climbing the standings. [StarTribune]
- The Wild are going to get a peek at potential playoff matchups with upcoming games against the Nashville Predators and the St. Louis Blues. [Pioneer Press]
Off the trail...
- The Buffalo Sabres aren’t having that great of a season, but one revelation has been Tage Thompson and his exceedingly strong case to be a top-six center for a while. [Die By The Blade]
- Auston Matthews is having some sort of season, and last night he tied Rick Vaive’s record of 54 goals scored in a single season as a player for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
FIFTY. FOUR. pic.twitter.com/ersYqZFc5M— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 5, 2022
- The Washington Capitals might have a very big problem in between the posts, with neither netminder really stealing the position from the other. [NBC Sports]
- The Vancouver Canucks have suddenly become a decent team, and even though it’s too little too late, that should earn head coach Bruce Boudreau a new contract. [NBC Sports]
Loading comments...