Wilderness Walk: Kaprizov earns comparisons to Ovechkin

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
Minnesota Wild v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

That’s Wild

  • ‘So dynamic’: Excitement around Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov draws comparisons to Alex Ovechkin’s arrival in Washington. [The Athletic]
  • Jordan Greenway is doing something special and he’s playing like a player that deserves to get a significant boost in the playoffs. [10K Rinks]
  • There are still better teams in the West, despite the Minnesota Wild climbing the standings. [StarTribune]
  • The Wild are going to get a peek at potential playoff matchups with upcoming games against the Nashville Predators and the St. Louis Blues. [Pioneer Press]

Off the trail...

  • The Buffalo Sabres aren’t having that great of a season, but one revelation has been Tage Thompson and his exceedingly strong case to be a top-six center for a while. [Die By The Blade]
  • Auston Matthews is having some sort of season, and last night he tied Rick Vaive’s record of 54 goals scored in a single season as a player for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
  • The Washington Capitals might have a very big problem in between the posts, with neither netminder really stealing the position from the other. [NBC Sports]
  • The Vancouver Canucks have suddenly become a decent team, and even though it’s too little too late, that should earn head coach Bruce Boudreau a new contract. [NBC Sports]

More From Hockey Wilderness

