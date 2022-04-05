 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gamethread: Wild at Predators (7:00 p.m.)

A big intradivsional matchup.

By Thomas P. Williams
Nashville Predators v Minnesota Wild Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

The Minnesota Wild are continuing to gather up more wins and push the contending Central Division teams further down the table, and one of those teams is the Nashville Predators. This is one of those four-point games.

Wild at Predators

When: 7:00 p.m. CST
Where: Bridgestone Arena
TV: BSN, BSSO, BSWIX
Radio: KFAN 100.3

There won’t be any changes in the skater lineup, but we’re nearing the return of a couple players. Matt Boldy is back practicing with the team, closing in on a return and the team will re-evaluate the extent of his injury before Friday against the St. Louis Blues. Also, unexpectedly, defenseman Jon Merrill joined the team on the road trip after initially not travelling and staying in Minnesota nursing an injury. So, at least that’s something.

For now, it’s the status quo.

Projected lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov—Ryan Hartman—Mats Zuccarello
Tyson Jost—Frederick Gaudreau—Kevin Fiala
Jordan Greenway—Joel Eriksson Ek—Marcus Foligno
Brandon Duhaime—Nick Bjugstad—Nicolas Deslauriers

Jacob Middleton—Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin—Jared Spurgeon
Alex Goligoski—Dmitry Kulikov

Marc-Andre Fleury gets the start in Nashville.

Join us in the comments down below!

