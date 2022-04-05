Gamethread: Wild at Predators (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are continuing to gather up more wins and push the contending Central Division teams further down the table, and one of those teams is the Nashville Predators. This is one of those four-point games.

Wild at Predators When: 7:00 p.m. CST

Where: Bridgestone Arena

TV: BSN, BSSO, BSWIX

Radio: KFAN 100.3

There won’t be any changes in the skater lineup, but we’re nearing the return of a couple players. Matt Boldy is back practicing with the team, closing in on a return and the team will re-evaluate the extent of his injury before Friday against the St. Louis Blues. Also, unexpectedly, defenseman Jon Merrill joined the team on the road trip after initially not travelling and staying in Minnesota nursing an injury. So, at least that’s something.

For now, it’s the status quo.

Projected lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov—Ryan Hartman—Mats Zuccarello

Tyson Jost—Frederick Gaudreau—Kevin Fiala

Jordan Greenway—Joel Eriksson Ek—Marcus Foligno

Brandon Duhaime—Nick Bjugstad—Nicolas Deslauriers

Jacob Middleton—Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin—Jared Spurgeon

Alex Goligoski—Dmitry Kulikov

Marc-Andre Fleury gets the start in Nashville.

