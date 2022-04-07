Wilderness Walk: Foligno focused on tough divisional games

That’s Wild
- While the Minnesota Wild are pretty much a lock to make the playoffs, who they will face in the first round is still undecided. And one of those options is the Nashville Predators, who completely ran through our beloved team by a score of 6-2. Marcus Foligno is one player that is keeping a special eye on these Central Division rivalries and how they can affect the standings. [The Athletic]
“Concerning? Yeah, you want to beat Nashville, you want to beat St. Louis, you want to beat Colorado, teams like that for sure,” Foligno said after the game. “That’s how you get jumps on those guys. And, no excuses, these guys were off for a while and we’ve been playing some hard hockey and it’s not like we didn’t show up. But you gotta win against the division. You’re gonna clash with these guys again. We gotta do something next time against Nashville (and) come out with two points.
- What do the Wild and a professional wrestling tag team have in common? Well... [Hockey Wilderness]
- How Kirill Kaprizov’s skating gives him an edge. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- Ryan Getzlaf also announced yesterday that he’ll be hanging them up. We definitely knew he was still a hockey player. [Sportsnet]
- Marian Hossa is retiring from hockey. Raise your hand if you knew that Marian Hossa was currently not-retired from hockey. [ProHockeyTalk]
- A couple of rookie defensemen are shining bright for the Montreal Canadiens. [Eyes on the Prize]
