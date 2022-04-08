Wilderness Walk: Mavericks win Minnesotan showdown

That’s Wild
- The Frozen Four has proven to be a highly entertaining series of games so far. In the all-Minnesotan late game last night between the University of Minnesota Gophers and the Minnesota State Mavericks, the latter was the victor in a 5-1 pummeling. Mankato will meet Denver in the national championship. [StarTribune]
- And just a reminder, with the Gophers now knocked out, top college free agent Ben Meyers is going to be signing with an NHL team fairly soon and it’s basically between two teams: Your Minnesota Wild, and the Detroit Red Wings. [Hockey Wilderness]
- There is some good news on the injury front! Matt Dumba’s injury does not seem to be so bad. He will not play against the St. Louis Blues tonight, but he will be reevaluated after that. [Pioneer Press]
- Ryan Hartman is doing more Ryan Hartman things and is proving why he has not moved from the top center spot. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- The San Jose Sharks are going to be looking for a new GM, as theirs
quitstepped down yesterday. [Fear The Fin]
- Every year at the trade deadline we hear about how the top teams in the league, the legitimate contenders, are looking to add “toughness” ahead of the playoffs. Grit, and such. Why is that? [Sportsnet]
- Another thing that happens every year is the inevitable Hart Trophy debate that stems from the fact that “most valuable” does not necessarily mean “the best.” But it typically just goes to the best player, right? So maybe it’s time to just change the dang reason the trophy is awarded. [The Athletic]
Loading comments...