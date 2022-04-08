Gamethread: Wild at St. Louis (7:00 p.m.)

Minnesota Wild netminder Cam Talbot knows tonight’s game against the St. Louis Blues is significant.

“It’s going to be a big one,” Talbot said. “We owe them a few here. They’ve had our number as of late, but we’re a different team than the last time we saw them. We’re excited for the opportunity and ready to go.”

Wild at Blues When: 7:00 p.m. CST

Where: Enterprise Center

TV: BSMW, BSN

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Tonight’s starter also knows that it’s going to be a fairly even matchup with the way each roster is built.

“You look up and down their roster and there’s not a lot of holes there,” Talbot said. “It’s going to be a good matchup. They’re a big, heavy team just like we are. They got a bunch of skill in the top-six there, and they got a good back end. ... It’s going to be a grind, and we know that we’re built for that this time around and we’re looking forward to the opportunity to kind of get back out there and right the ship a little bit.”

So, yeah, that basically says it all right there. It’s a big one.

Projected lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov—Ryan Hartman—Mats Zuccarello

Tyson Jost—Frederick Gaudreau—Kevin Fiala

Jordan Greenway—Joel Eriksson Ek—Marcus Foligno

Brandon Duhaime—Nick Bjugstad—Nicolas Deslauriers

Jacob Middleton—Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin—Jared Spurgeon

Alex Goligoski—Dmitry Kulikov

