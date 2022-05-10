 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wilderness Walk: Middleton shining in postseason

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
  • Initially seen as just someone to solidify the defensive depth of the Minnesota Wild, Jake Middleton has been a consistent presence on the blue line since he was acquired at the trade deadline just months ago. Now, against the St. Louis Blues in the first round, he finds himself in a prominent role on a team that is fighting for a significant run. [The Athletic]
  • In other news, the Wild signed prospect Pavel Novak to an entry-level contract on Monday, making him the fourth of the five players drafted by Minnesota in 2020, to sign a deal. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Turnovers and costly bounces proved to be too costly in Game 4. [10K Rinks]

