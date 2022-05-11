That Was Wild Podcast: This wasn’t the plan

We didn’t like that, not one bit.

Kirill Kaprizov was a force, and the Minnesota Wild still couldn’t win.

Kevin Fiala got two whole points, and the Wild still couldn’t win.

The GREEF line looked like themselves, and the Wild still couldn’t win.

What’s it going to take?

Kevin Fiala’s struggles may have ended, but how he fits with this team — now and in the future — is still in question despite his contributions tonight. There seem to be rumblings of interest around the league, but the Wild have a playoff series to complete before anything is decided.

Marc-André Fleury was mediocre tonight, but we aren’t sure it’s time to move on from him and let Cam Talbot have a shot. The Wild did acquire Fleury to bolster its goaltending depth at the trade deadline, but is sticking with him harming their chances of winning this series against the St. Louis Blues?

There are many hypotheticals to be answered in a short time.

Here’s hoping we get to record a few more of these.